RTC seeking community feedback on Sky Vista Parkway project

Officials are accepting comments and survey responses through October 25, 2020.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:28 AM PDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is seeking community feedback on the Sky Vista Widening Rehabilitation Project. The project will take place between Sky Vista Parkway from the Vista Knoll Parkway intersection to Silver Lake Road.

The project aims to achieve safety and mobility improvements for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists. It will include widening the roadway, sidewalks, adding a roundabout, bike lanes, and center median. RTC is also seeking feedback on lighting options too.

According to RTC’s Lauren Ball the area has seen a lot of growth. “So we have seen an increase in traffic that’s on Sky Vista, that’s due in part because of the housing coming in and also just a lot more people are moving into our region in general."

She continued, "Because of that new traffic we are looking for new ways to improve the roadways and accommodate those cars.”

Final project design is anticipated in winter 2020 and construction is tentatively slated to begin in 2022.

RTC is accepting comments and survey responses through October 25, 2020. Comments about the project can be mailed to Warren Call, RTC Washoe County, 1105 Terminal Way, Suite 108, Reno NV 89502 or emailed to wcall@rtcwashoe.com. Please include Sky Vista Parkway Project in the subject line.

Watch Virtual Presentation. Take Lighting Survey.

The project limits.
The project limits.(RTC)

