Renown, Tesla, Panasonic top Washoe County list of virus job sites

RENO, Nev. (AP) - The Tesla battery factory and Renown Regional Medical Center are the job sites where the most coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Washoe County since June.

The Washoe County Health District released the job site data after the Reno Gazette-Journal first reported the results on its web site Monday.

Walmart, the University of Nevada, Reno and UPS were next on the list for the Reno-Sparks area, followed by four of the largest hotel-casinos, the Washoe County School District and Saint Mary’s Regional Hospital.

Tesla and Panasonic employees who both work at the battery factory combined for 117 cases. Renown had 104.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.