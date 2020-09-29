Renown Health warns of possible phone scams

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Renown Health issued a press release today warning the community of a potential phone scam. Renown officials say scammers are spoofing Renown phone numbers and calling community members claiming they will get a special Renown rate to sign up for phone/internet services. This is a scam and everyone is urged to be cautious if you receive one of these calls.

Scams may come through phone calls from real people, robocalls, or text messages. Callers often make false promises, such as opportunities to buy products, invest your money, or receive free product trials.

Renown offered these tips on how to protect yourself from a fraudulent call:

· Be cautious of caller ID. Scammers can change the phone number that shows up on your caller ID screen. This is called “spoofing.”

· Hang up on suspicious phone calls.

· Don’t provide your credit card number, bank account information, or other personal information to a caller.

· Don’t send money if a caller tells you to wire money or pay with a prepaid debit card.

