Reno man fears losing his sight after DETR card unexpectedly closed

By Noah Bond
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:16 PM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - William Meade says he contacted KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond because he didn’t know where else to turn.

He says COPD forced him from working at the Atlantis Casino and Resort March 15 as a cake decorator, but was he not able to return to work before Gov. Sisolak mandated all non-essential workers stop working to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He applied for and received unemployment insurance from Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR).

The payments were made each week until they unexpectedly stopped September 12.

“The 14th is when we went to the bank and we went to Bank of America and they told me the card was closed and they couldn’t do anything,” Meade said.

“What was your reaction when you received that news?” Bond.

“I went to the car. I screamed at my brother, ‘Take me home because I can’t go get my medicine because I have no money’ and was at home pretty much in hysterics trying to figure out how am I going to pay for things,” Meade.

“This has taken a toll on you medically hasn’t it?” Bond.

“I’ve cancelled all my doctor’s appointments because I don’t have the copays to pay them. My prescriptions sit at the pharmacy because I don’t have the co pays to pay them,” Meade.

He says diabetic neuropathy is damaging his eyes and his feet.

“William you told me you might go blind?” Bond.

“I have enough insulin for the next two weeks and then I don’t know if I can get the money and that’s going to be another $50,” Meade.

“With the fact that I have no access to funds. I’ve been cutting my medicine, my doses by one-third, or two-thirds on some of them,” he continued.

He says he has called DETR everyday for at least four hours, since his card was closed, before he’s shut out of the system.

He says he was able to talk with a pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) representative one time, but the DETR employee told Meade she could not help because he was unemployment insurance.

“The conversation with her, very polite lady, but she just kept telling me there’s nothing I can do to help you. I’m sorry, there’s nothing I can do,” Meade.

“What would you like to say to Gov. Sisolak?” Bond.

“He and DETR need to do need to get on the ball and do things for people. I’ve talked to people at CVS who are in the same boat as I am who have got cards and can’t access them,” Meade.

“What would you like to say to DETR?” Bond.

“I just feel that there’s either not enough people to do the job they need to hire more people or you know just somebody is not paying attention. Somebody somewhere has got to see that you know cards are being closed or deactivated. I wasn’t called. I wasn’t emailed. I wasn’t. Didn’t get a letter,” Meade.

He says he doesn’t know what he’s going to do. He only has $100 left in his bank account and he set that aside for dog food, admitting he’ll starve before using that money.

He has no money for rent for October.

He says he wants to work, but is on furlough.

He says he qualifies for benefits he’s not getting, because they’re posted on DETR’s website.

