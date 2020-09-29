Police in Vietnam find over 300,000 used condoms being resold

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities in Vietnam made an unusual bust, after they found 345,000 used condoms that were being repackaged as new.

The raid at a factory turned up what amounted to nearly 800 pounds of used condoms.

The factory owner said they did boil the condoms before re-packaging them but it’s not clear how many had already been sold.

The owner said she was paying the equivalent of about eight cents per pound for the popular form of contraceptive.

Police say it wasn’t clear where she was getting them.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.