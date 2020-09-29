Advertisement

Personalized shopping program now available for WIC recipients

A visit a small-town grocery store that provides convenience for local residents.
A visit a small-town grocery store that provides convenience for local residents.(KOLN)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Sep. 28, 2020
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Through a CARES Act grant, the state of Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health Services' Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (Nevada WIC) has contracted with Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, as well as several other nonprofit and governmental agencies, to provide personal WIC grocery shopping and home delivery programs throughout Nevada from now until December 31, 2020.

“Many WIC recipients are having difficulty getting their benefits due to lack of childcare or transportation and some are not comfortable being out in public at this time,” said Jessica Sheldon, Program Director. “This truly personalized drop-off service allows Catholic Charities to help WIC recipients safely access their benefits in a secure manner without having to leave their homes.”

Current WIC recipients or those who are eligible to receive WIC in the state of Nevada, can call Catholic Charities directly at 775.225.7063 or reach out to their local WIC agency. The following links will direct recipients to a consent form for further information on their local shopping agency:

English: https://nevadawic.org/cares-wic-shopping-program/

Spanish: https://nevadawic.org/programa-de-compras-cares-wic/

Coordinators will work with WIC recipients to create their personalized shopping list and make sure that all items are WIC approved while suggesting replacements if items are unavailable. All employees have been screened and adhere to COVID-19 health requirements per federal, state and local mandates. They must also pass a criminal background check and DMV records check as well.

Catholic Charities' WIC Home Delivery Program serves Carson City and the counties of Churchill, Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Lyon, Mineral, Pershing, Storey, Washoe, and White Pine. All other counties are served by other nonprofit and governmental agencies.

