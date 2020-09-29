Northern Nevada Medical Center dealing with malware attack

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Medical Center (NNMC) is is now using paper files after a malware attack compromised its computer systems.

A NNMC spokesperson says the IT issue began Sunday, September 27, 2020 with the computer servers at the corporate level for their parent company, Universal Health Services.

“We implement extensive IT security protocols and are following proper procedures,” said NNMC spokesperson Jamii Uboldi, “We are working diligently to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

Uboldi also tells KOLO 8 News Now, “No patient or employee data appears to have been accessed, copied or otherwise compromised.”

There is no estimate on when the computer systems might be repaired.

