NHP seeks more witnesses in fatal Fallon crash

CHURCHILL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol released new information in the death of a boy in Fallon who was hit by a pickup truck.

It happened Friday, September 25, 2020 on Rice Road and Carson River Road just before noon.

NHP said the driver of a GMC pickup was heading westbound on Rice Road and went off the road and hit the boy who was waiting for a school bus at the intersection. A Go Fund Me page said he pushed his two sisters to safety.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

NHP said the driver stayed on scene. It’s under investigation whether alcohol or distraction was a factor in the crash.

If you were a witness to this incident or saw the pickup truck or driver prior to the crash, please contact the Nevada Highway Patrol MultiDisciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) at ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference NHP Case #200901637.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.