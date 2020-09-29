Advertisement

Mueller pushes back on criticism from lawyer on Russia team

FILE - In this July 24, 2019, file photo former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference. Mueller pushed back Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, against criticism from one of the top prosecutors on the Russia investigation team that the team was not as aggressive as it should have been in probing connections between Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia.
FILE - In this July 24, 2019, file photo former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference. Mueller pushed back Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, against criticism from one of the top prosecutors on the Russia investigation team that the team was not as aggressive as it should have been in probing connections between Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:58 PM PDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former special counsel Robert Mueller pushed back Tuesday against criticism from one of the top prosecutors on the Russia investigation team that the team was not as aggressive as it should have been in probing connections between Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.

The rare public statement from Mueller, his first since his July 2019 congressional testimony, follows a new book by Andrew Weissmann that contends the team did not aggressively pursue certain actions or lines of inquiry out of concern that President Donald Trump could fire them and close down the operation. That includes issuing a subpoena to Trump to compel his testimony, something Mueller’s investigators opted not to do. They received written answers instead.

Mueller did not specifically mention the book in his statement, but the timing made clear that it was issued in response.

“It is not surprising that members of the Special Counsel’s Office did not always agree, but it is disappointing to hear criticism of our team based on incomplete information,” Mueller said in the statement.

“The office’s mission was to follow the facts and to act with integrity. That is what we did, knowing that our work would be scrutinized from all sides,” he added in the statement. “When important decisions had to be made, I made them. I did so as I have always done, without any interest in currying favor or fear of the consequences. I stand by those decisions and by the conclusions of our investigation.”

Weissmann’s book, “Where Law Ends: Inside The Mueller Investigation,” is the first insider account of the Mueller team’s investigation published by a former prosecutor who was part of it. Weissmann was one of the prosecutors involved in the financial crimes case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Weissmann, who before joining the Russia investigation was a veteran Justice Department prosecutor with experience going after mobsters and corporate executives, has lamented in a series of recent news media interviews that the Mueller team did not subpoena the president for an interview or aggressively dig into his finances.

He also has been critical of the Mueller team’s final report, saying its conclusions were not worded clearly enough, particularly as it relates to what he says were Trump’s efforts to obstruct the investigation.

The Mueller team identified significant contacts between Trump associates and Russians during the 2016 campaign, but did not allege a criminal conspiracy between the two to tip the election. The team’s report also revealed multiple episodes in which the president sought to stymie the probe, though Mueller did not reach a conclusion about whether Trump had broken the law. Justice Department policy prohibits the indictment of a sitting president.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Woman denies attempted kidnapping of Joe Montana’s grandchild

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The suspect is charged with felony counts of attempted kidnapping and burglary. She could get eight years in prison if convicted as charged.

National

Trump, Biden clash in 1st presidential debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The first presidential debate of the 2020 election saw fireworks and drama as both candidates, at times, lobbied personal attacks at each other.

National

Biden refers to Trump as 'clown' in 1st presidential debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
During the debate, there were heated clashes over the Trump's handling of the pandemic, the integrity of the election results and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.

KOLO

“Dog Tales” goes virtual to support Canine Rehabilitation Center and Cat Sanctuary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Watson
A local non-profit dedicated to helping special needs animals is asking for your help.

National

Manager: Singer-songwriter Mac Davis dead at 78

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCBD Staff
Davis found success as a songwriter, writing songs for stars like Elvis Presley, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, in addition to roles on television, film and on the stage.

Latest News

National

NBA YoungBoy ‘not guilty,’ attorneys say, following arrest of 16 on drug, gun charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
Police say a total of 16 people were arrested on drug and firearm charges in Baton Rouge on Monday, Sept. 28.

Fire

Local Crews Assist In Idaho's Badger Fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
The wildfire burning in the Sawtooth National Forest in Southern Idaho near the Nevada state line.

News

AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump and Biden’s first debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A look at how their statements from Cleveland stack up with the facts.

News

TMFD announces free green waste collection days

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
Green waste collection allows residents to dispose of their dry and dead vegetation.

National

Marine jet crashes after mid-air collision in California

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The cause of the crash is under investigation. It wasn't immediately clear whether the planes were on a routine mission or a training exercise.

KOLO Cares

Discovery Museum to reopen during fall break

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
New restrictions will be in place to allow for a safer experience for guests.