Human remains of missing Elko woman found

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - On September 17, 2020, human remains were found in the Adobe Mountain Range area of Elko County. The remains were sent to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and have been confirmed as those of missing Elko woman Elizabeth (Beth) Agee-Morrison. Beth was reported missing by family members in September of 2019. Investigators say next of kin has been notified.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office has been actively investigating the disappearances of Beth Agee-Morrison and Doug Hegge who were reported missing at the same time and were reported to have been together. Anyone with information about Beth or Doug is asked to call the tip line at 775-748-1684.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.