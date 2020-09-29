Hauntober kicks off next month in Virginia City

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -As we end the month of September, Virginia City is planning a spooky welcome for October.

The historic mining town is getting ready for Hauntober, the annual event runs the whole month.

Hauntober is one of the few events still happening in Northern Nevada and Denny Dotson, the tourism director of Virginia City hopes this year will still have a good turn out.

Fright night will be held at Piper's Opera House (KOLO)

“It’s nice to see people come back,” said Dotson. “We’ve had a couple of weekends here in Virginia City where it somewhat looked a little bit normal.”

Unlike year’s past, there will be a few changes to comply with Coronavirus guidelines.

“It’s not a big giant crowd,” added Dotson. "It’s a lot of smaller activities with limited occupancy and attendance.

He says despite operating on a smaller scale, there won’t be any restrictions when it comes to fun.

“We looked at Hauntober which in Virginia city is really the whole month. We have a lot of haunted activities from the cemetery to the Mackay Mansion to train rides to even performances,” explained Dotson. “What we decided to do is continue that for the whole month and promote it as smaller activities.”

Cemetery tours will also be offered this year as well as trick or treating and Piper’s Opera House is just one of the few places on the itinerary that’s full of history and mystery to host Fright Night.

“We’ll do part of the scavenger hunt here and we’ll do some pumpkin decorating over on the V&T train,” said Dotson. “There’s a pumpkin patch train and you can ride out pick a pumpkin and ride back with it and we’ll offer the kiddos to decorate them. I’m sure it''ll be messy but what the heck! We’re hoping not only this month for Hauntober will be a good one but as we go into the holidays hopefully the restrictions lighten up a little bit.”

