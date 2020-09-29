Advertisement

Hauntober kicks off next month in Virginia City

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:36 PM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -As we end the month of September, Virginia City is planning a spooky welcome for October.

The historic mining town is getting ready for Hauntober, the annual event runs the whole month.

Hauntober is one of the few events still happening in Northern Nevada and Denny Dotson, the tourism director of Virginia City hopes this year will still have a good turn out.

Fright night will be held at Piper's Opera House
Fright night will be held at Piper's Opera House(KOLO)

“It’s nice to see people come back,” said Dotson. “We’ve had a couple of weekends here in Virginia City where it somewhat looked a little bit normal.”

Unlike year’s past, there will be a few changes to comply with Coronavirus guidelines.

“It’s not a big giant crowd,” added Dotson. "It’s a lot of smaller activities with limited occupancy and attendance.

He says despite operating on a smaller scale, there won’t be any restrictions when it comes to fun.

“We looked at Hauntober which in Virginia city is really the whole month. We have a lot of haunted activities from the cemetery to the Mackay Mansion to train rides to even performances,” explained Dotson. “What we decided to do is continue that for the whole month and promote it as smaller activities.”

Cemetery tours will also be offered this year as well as trick or treating and Piper’s Opera House is just one of the few places on the itinerary that’s full of history and mystery to host Fright Night.

“We’ll do part of the scavenger hunt here and we’ll do some pumpkin decorating over on the V&T train,” said Dotson. “There’s a pumpkin patch train and you can ride out pick a pumpkin and ride back with it and we’ll offer the kiddos to decorate them. I’m sure it''ll be messy but what the heck! We’re hoping not only this month for Hauntober will be a good one but as we go into the holidays hopefully the restrictions lighten up a little bit.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC) reacts to Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|

News

New evacuations ordered for North Complex Fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
The North Complex Fire is now 247,358 acres as of Thursday, September 10th.

News

Human remains of missing Elko woman found

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
The woman was reported missing by family in September 2019.

News

Personalized shopping program now available for WIC recipients

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
WIC recipients can have fresh groceries delivered directly to their home.

News

Free support groups for teachers, new parents, first responders

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
All support groups are virtual and held in a therapeutic group setting led by an expert.

Latest News

News

Man takes officer’s gun, opens fire inside LA police station

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Los Angeles Police Department officer suffered minor injuries in an altercation inside a police station with a man who wrestled away the officer’s gun, fired it and then ran when another officer shot at him.

News

As Truckee Meadows Fire immortalizes one of its own, Northern Nevada Peer Support Network hoping to destigmatize mental illness in first responders

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
With first responders committing suicide at an alarming rate, the local non-profit provides an outlet for those struggling to cope.

News

Local Non-Profit Helping First Responders Cope as Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue Honors Fireman Lost

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

New California law prompted by crash that killed Kobe Bryant

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Gavin Newsom has approved legislation prompted by the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.

News

California will house transgender inmates by gender identity

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law requiring California to house transgender inmates in prisons based on their gender identity.

News

Renown, Tesla, Panasonic top Washoe County list of virus job sites

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Tesla battery factory and Renown Regional Medical Center are the job sites where the most coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Washoe County since June.