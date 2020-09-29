Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Police investigating Florida man caught on camera punching dog

By Miranda Christian
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:18 AM PDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) - Authorities in Florida are looking into allegations of animal cruelty after a video surfaced on social media showing a man punching his dog.

WPTV reports Boynton Beach police are investigating the video, which was recorded by a woman on Sunday and immediately sent to authorities.

The woman, Stacey Rybak, was out walking her dog when she said another dog ran up to the gate in her neighborhood.

“The dog was jumping up, wanting to come in,” Rybak said.

A few seconds later, Rybak said a man pulled up in a car, called out the dog’s name and approached the animal.

“The owner bent down and grabbed the harness and just started to beat the dog,” Rybak said. “I still have a hard time talking about it.”

Her video shows the owner reaching down and hitting the dog several times. The man is not being identified because he is not facing charges at this time.

Rybak called the police, and the department’s animal cruelty investigator has opened a case.

A neighbor saw her video posted on Facebook and recognized the man. Police have since tracked him down.

The dog was removed from the owner to be examined by a veterinarian, and the animal will remain with the county’s animal control division until the investigation is over.

Copyright 2020 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Woman denies attempted kidnapping of Joe Montana’s grandchild

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The suspect is charged with felony counts of attempted kidnapping and burglary. She could get eight years in prison if convicted as charged.

National

Trump, Biden clash in 1st presidential debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The first presidential debate of the 2020 election saw fireworks and drama as both candidates, at times, lobbied personal attacks at each other.

National

Biden refers to Trump as 'clown' in 1st presidential debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
During the debate, there were heated clashes over the Trump's handling of the pandemic, the integrity of the election results and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.

KOLO

“Dog Tales” goes virtual to support Canine Rehabilitation Center and Cat Sanctuary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Watson
A local non-profit dedicated to helping special needs animals is asking for your help.

National

Manager: Singer-songwriter Mac Davis dead at 78

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCBD Staff
Davis found success as a songwriter, writing songs for stars like Elvis Presley, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, in addition to roles on television, film and on the stage.

Latest News

National

NBA YoungBoy ‘not guilty,’ attorneys say, following arrest of 16 on drug, gun charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
Police say a total of 16 people were arrested on drug and firearm charges in Baton Rouge on Monday, Sept. 28.

Fire

Local Crews Assist In Idaho's Badger Fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
The wildfire burning in the Sawtooth National Forest in Southern Idaho near the Nevada state line.

News

AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump and Biden’s first debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A look at how their statements from Cleveland stack up with the facts.

News

TMFD announces free green waste collection days

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
Green waste collection allows residents to dispose of their dry and dead vegetation.

National

Marine jet crashes after mid-air collision in California

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The cause of the crash is under investigation. It wasn't immediately clear whether the planes were on a routine mission or a training exercise.

KOLO Cares

Discovery Museum to reopen during fall break

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
New restrictions will be in place to allow for a safer experience for guests.