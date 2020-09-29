Gov. Sisolak: Cap on gatherings increased to 250 or 50% capacity

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday larger gatherings can be held in the Silver State under strict requirements, opening the door for the return of conventions, conferences, trade shows and other similar events.

In his address from Las Vegas, the Governor said the cap on public and private gatherings is increasing from 50 people to 250 people or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less.

The new guideline will go into effect Thursday, October 1, 2020.

The Governor cited a positive impact of mitigation efforts including mask wearing and social distancing, as well as a decline in the state’s case positivity rate. Sisolak says, as of September 27, the seven-day average measured 7.8 percent. That’s down from 15.7 percent on July 9.

“People have worked hard, we didn’t get here by the roll of the dice,” the Governor said.

The Governor said if a larger venue, defined as having more than 2,500 fixed-seating capacity, wishes to host more than 250 people, they may be able to host a gathering of 10 percent of their total fixed-seating capacity, if they meet additional requirements. Those requirements include submitting a large gathering safety plan to the local health authority and then to the state’s oversight committee for approval. Only the state can approve larger gatherings, the Governor said.

Additionally, a larger gathering is required to separate attendees by establishing “Sections” of no more than 250 people.

“I look forward to when we can celebrate a full reopening of our critical, world-class tourism and hospitality industries,” the Governor said. “We will only do so under safest conditions possible, but we can continue to move in that direction in a gradual way that ensures we are the safest destination.”

The Governor said mask requirements will remain in place as well as 6-foot social distancing, and said we must learn how to co-exist with the coronavirus until a vaccine has been proven effective.

The Governor’s next update will be regarding youth sports and recreation.

Details of the capacity guidelines are outlined here.

In addition to the overall guidance document, specific guidance has been prepared and can be reviewed below:

Sisolak COVID-19 Update WATCH: Governor Steve Sisolak addresses Nevada's COVID-19 response and changes to current limits on gatherings. Posted by KOLO 8 News Now on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

