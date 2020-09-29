Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak: Cap on gatherings increased to 250 or 50% capacity

Governor Steve Sisolak addresses the state from Las Vegas to provide an update on Nevada's COVID-19 response.
Governor Steve Sisolak addresses the state from Las Vegas to provide an update on Nevada's COVID-19 response.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:25 PM PDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday larger gatherings can be held in the Silver State under strict requirements, opening the door for the return of conventions, conferences, trade shows and other similar events.

In his address from Las Vegas, the Governor said the cap on public and private gatherings is increasing from 50 people to 250 people or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less.

The new guideline will go into effect Thursday, October 1, 2020.

The Governor cited a positive impact of mitigation efforts including mask wearing and social distancing, as well as a decline in the state’s case positivity rate. Sisolak says, as of September 27, the seven-day average measured 7.8 percent. That’s down from 15.7 percent on July 9.

“People have worked hard, we didn’t get here by the roll of the dice,” the Governor said.

The Governor said if a larger venue, defined as having more than 2,500 fixed-seating capacity, wishes to host more than 250 people, they may be able to host a gathering of 10 percent of their total fixed-seating capacity, if they meet additional requirements. Those requirements include submitting a large gathering safety plan to the local health authority and then to the state’s oversight committee for approval. Only the state can approve larger gatherings, the Governor said.

Additionally, a larger gathering is required to separate attendees by establishing “Sections” of no more than 250 people.

“I look forward to when we can celebrate a full reopening of our critical, world-class tourism and hospitality industries,” the Governor said. “We will only do so under safest conditions possible, but we can continue to move in that direction in a gradual way that ensures we are the safest destination.”

The Governor said mask requirements will remain in place as well as 6-foot social distancing, and said we must learn how to co-exist with the coronavirus until a vaccine has been proven effective.

The Governor’s next update will be regarding youth sports and recreation.

Details of the capacity guidelines are outlined here.

In addition to the overall guidance document, specific guidance has been prepared and can be reviewed below:

Sisolak COVID-19 Update

WATCH: Governor Steve Sisolak addresses Nevada's COVID-19 response and changes to current limits on gatherings.

Posted by KOLO 8 News Now on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

COVID: Surges, stimulus and safety

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases are surging in nearly half of states and amongst college-aged people as one airport becomes the first in the nation to offer up tests to all passengers.

National

Trump on SCOTUS nomination

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Trump on SCOTUS: We won the election and therefore we have the right to choose her.

National Politics

Biden, Trump debate on COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Biden to Trump: Get out of your bunker, fix COVID

Coronavirus

Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.

National

Titans have NFL’s 1st COVID-19 outbreak; next game still on

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 2 new deaths, 87 new cases, 52 recoveries

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Both patients who died were women; one was in her 70s and one was in her 90s. Both had underlying health conditions.

News

Free Mental Health Support Groups

Updated: 13 hours ago
Thrive Wellness of Reno saw that the need to help those struggling in our community was lacking.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases rising among US children as schools reopen

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A study shows children of all ages now make up 10% of all U.S cases, up from 2% in April.

Coronavirus

Health officials push flu shots, fear ‘twindemic’ with COVID

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
There's no approved vaccine for COVID yet, but there is one for influenza.

Coronavirus

‘Twindemic’ fears as flu season approaches

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
U.S. health experts are strongly urging people to get this year's flu vaccine to help prevent a 'twindemic' of coronavirus and the flu.