Free support groups for teachers, new parents, first responders

Thrive Wellness of Reno
Thrive Wellness of Reno(Kelsey Marier/KOLO 8 News Now)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:59 PM PDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether you’re a teacher, new mom or dad, first responder, or battling an eating disorder, the Coronavirus has affected us all in one way or another, taking its toll on our physical, mental, emotional, or behavioral health.

“We all need extra support right now.”

Kat Geiger, CEO & Founder, Thrive Wellness of Reno

Kat Geiger, CEO and Founder of Thrive Wellness of Reno saw that the need to help those struggling in our community was lacking.

Geiger added, “We’re finding that a lot of our teachers in Washoe County really need that extra support and a place to process.”

The agency created new, free support groups for teachers, new parents, first responders and health care providers, and those working through body image issues.

“Some people have met their best friends through these support groups because they can relate,” Geiger said.

Each support group is held virtually with a professional expert who specializes in the specific group’s category. The Teacher support group is held on Wednesdays from 5 to 6 p.m., the Perinatal Mental Health support group is on Thursdays from 9:30 to 11 a.m., the Eating Disorder recovery support group is Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m., and the COVID-19 Impact support group for First Responders and Health Care Providers is on Tuesdays from 6 to 7 p.m.

Geiger added, "We’re really meeting people where they’re at and we’re not just throwing some sort of random therapist their way as far as the support person for that group.”

She hopes these sessions can break the stigma around seeking help.

“I love support groups because they are not therapy," Geiger said, "They are literally just a group of people who are going through very similar things that could use a little commiseration in their life.”

Thrive Wellness’s doors are still temporarily closed, but its team is working harder now more than ever to allow everyone to heal and excel in life.

Geiger added, “I really believe in serving the community and giving back in some ways and to me, these support groups really feel like our way of responding to that call.”

To register for a free, virtual support group, email info@thrivewellnessreno.com or call 775-525-8103.

For more information about Thrive Wellness, click here.

