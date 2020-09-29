Advertisement

FDA updates recommendation on silver dental fillings

By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:07 AM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has updated their warning about silver dental fillings, stating they may cause health problems for some people.

For years, the American Dental Association and FDA have said silver dental fillings, known as dental amalgam, are believed to be safe.

However, last week the FDA updated the recommendations on its website, saying the material is safe for most but there are some people who should avoid the silver dental fillings whenever possible and appropriate.

Those who should avoid the fillings include pregnant women, women who plan to become pregnant, women who are nursing, children, especially under the age of six, people with kidney problems and people with preexisting neurological conditions like multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease or Alzheimer’s disease.

Amalgam has been widely used because it is strong, durable and less expensive than some other filling materials. Over time it can release small amounts of mercury vapor.

The revised guidelines say low levels of exposure to mercury vapor aren’t typically a threat to most people’s health, but exposure can cause certain health problems for people who are hypersensitive to mercury.

For those at risk, the guidelines suggest dentists use alternatives like resin and glass cement fillings.

The FDA is not recommending people remove or replace fillings that are in good condition because the removal can increase exposure to mercury vapor and also hurt the healthy tooth structure.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Woman denies attempted kidnapping of Joe Montana’s grandchild

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The suspect is charged with felony counts of attempted kidnapping and burglary. She could get eight years in prison if convicted as charged.

National

Trump, Biden clash in 1st presidential debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The first presidential debate of the 2020 election saw fireworks and drama as both candidates, at times, lobbied personal attacks at each other.

National

Biden refers to Trump as 'clown' in 1st presidential debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
During the debate, there were heated clashes over the Trump's handling of the pandemic, the integrity of the election results and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.

KOLO

“Dog Tales” goes virtual to support Canine Rehabilitation Center and Cat Sanctuary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Watson
A local non-profit dedicated to helping special needs animals is asking for your help.

National

Manager: Singer-songwriter Mac Davis dead at 78

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCBD Staff
Davis found success as a songwriter, writing songs for stars like Elvis Presley, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, in addition to roles on television, film and on the stage.

Latest News

National

NBA YoungBoy ‘not guilty,’ attorneys say, following arrest of 16 on drug, gun charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
Police say a total of 16 people were arrested on drug and firearm charges in Baton Rouge on Monday, Sept. 28.

Fire

Local Crews Assist In Idaho's Badger Fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
The wildfire burning in the Sawtooth National Forest in Southern Idaho near the Nevada state line.

News

AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump and Biden’s first debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A look at how their statements from Cleveland stack up with the facts.

News

TMFD announces free green waste collection days

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
Green waste collection allows residents to dispose of their dry and dead vegetation.

National

Marine jet crashes after mid-air collision in California

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The cause of the crash is under investigation. It wasn't immediately clear whether the planes were on a routine mission or a training exercise.

KOLO Cares

Discovery Museum to reopen during fall break

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
New restrictions will be in place to allow for a safer experience for guests.