Churchill man had been shot multiple times

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) – The Washoe County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the body of a man whose death is being investigated in Churchill County.

The Churchill Sheriff’s office said it got a 911 call at about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, of a man injured on Sprig Lane. When first responders arrived, they found the man dead.

The Washoe County Medical Examiner is conducting the autopsy. The victim has been identified as Cesar Alvarado-Jauregui, 38, of Fallon. The Medical Examiner’s Office says Alvarado-Jauregui suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

“Due to the type and nature of the injuries, his death has been ruled a homicide and is an open and active investigation,” the Churchill Co. Sheriff’s Office said.

Alvarado-Jauregui had lived on Sprig Lane. There is no word yet on any suspects in the death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 775-423-3116 or email Corporal Mike Mathews at mmathews@so.churchill.nv.us.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.