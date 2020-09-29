Advertisement

California will house transgender inmates by gender identity

Barbed wire lining a prison gate
Barbed wire lining a prison gate(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:42 PM PDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law requiring California to house transgender inmates in prisons based on their gender identity.

The new law says the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation must ask inmates during the intake process if they identify as transgender, nonbinary or intersex.

Those inmates can then request to be placed in a facility that houses either men or women.

The law says the state can deny requests if it has management or security concerns. If that happens, the state must give the inmate a written explanation and allow them an meaningful opportunity to object.

