Washoe County is back on Nevada’s COVID watch list

(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:00 PM PDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is back on the watch list by the state COVID-19 Task Force.

The Task Forces uses three criteria to determine which counties are most at risk for COVID transmission:

1. Positive cases per 100,000 population

2. Positivity rate

3. Number of tests conducted.

Washoe County was removed from the list when the COVID test positivity rate dropped below the threshold of 7.0. However, for the week of September 14, 2020, the positivity rate jumped from 6.9 percent to 7.8 percent, putting Washoe County back in violation.

Two days, in particular, saw large jumps in positive cases: 111 cases on September 16th and 166 cases on September 17th.

“While we saw lower trends in late August and early September, the 7-day rolling average of new cases per day has nearly doubled in the last two weeks" said Scott Oxarart from the Washoe County Health District. “It’s more important than ever to limit private gatherings to 10 or fewer (per the Washoe County recommendation) and to wear a mask or face covering, socially distance at least 6 feet from non-household contacts and frequently wash your hands.”

The Nevada COVID-19 Task Force is scheduled to meet again on Thursday, October 1, 2020. The Task Force could require Washoe County to take new steps to limit the spread of COVID 19.

