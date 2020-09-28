Advertisement

The Road Ahead with RTC: Kuenzli Street Conversion

Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:06 AM PDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPONSORED: Construction is underway on the Kuenzli Street Conversion Project, which began on Monday, September 14. As part of the roadway-maintenance and pavement-preservation project, the RTC will convert Kuenzli Street to accommodate two-way traffic from Kirman Avenue to Giroux Street. Giroux Street from Kuenzli Street to East 2nd Street will also be converted to accommodate two-way traffic.

The project also includes the area on Kirman Avenue from just south of the Truckee River Bridge to E. 2nd Street, and Kuenzli Street from Wells Avenue to Kirman Avenue.

Drivers can expect minor lane closures and temporary detours during this process, which is expected to take about five weeks and be complete by mid-October.

As part of the project, the community will see the following improvements:

* Pavement maintenance, including slurry sealing and new roadway striping

* ADA improvements at several pedestrian crosswalks and ramps

* Added bike lanes and shared bike/vehicle lanes

* New pedestrian crossing flashers in place of the traffic signal at the intersection of Locust Street and Kuenzli Street (signal will be removed)

* Traffic signal modification at the Kuenzli Street/Kirman Avenue intersection to allow a southbound-left movement to east Kuenzli Street.

The conversion of Kuenzli Street to allow two-way traffic was requested by City of Reno staff to accommodate the new Reno Public Safety Center at 911 Kuenzli Street.

Latest News

RTC

Kuenzli Street Conversion

Updated: 18 hours ago
Kuenzli Street Conversion

Traffic

US 50 over Echo Summit reopens five days early

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:09 AM PDT
|
By Staff
Caltrans and contractor Q&D Construction also safely removed large concrete portions of the old bridge, including using spider excavators over a precariously steep grade.

News

New Reno DMV to give drivers a better experience

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:57 AM PDT
New Reno DMV to give drivers a better experience

Safety

Douglas County cracking down on off-highway vehicles

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:29 PM PDT
|
By Staff
Recent events have prompted the enforcement..

Latest News

RTC

RTC Prater Way Update

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:39 PM PDT

Traffic

U.S. 50 closed at Echo Summit for major construction work

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:46 PM PDT
|
By Audrey Owsley
One-way traffic controls are in effect at Echo Summit for a $14.1 million bridge replacement project

RTC

The Road Ahead with RTC: Prater Way Update

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM PDT
The project will add sidewalks and bike lanes, and improve center medians, curb ramps, and crosswalks

Traffic

Judges learn when revoking a commercial driver’s license is appropriate

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:54 PM PDT

Traffic

Caltrans work will delay I-80 traffic in the Farad area

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:42 PM PDT
|
By Staff
The delays will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Farad area.

RTC

RTC Safe Routes

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:20 PM PDT