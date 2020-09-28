The Road Ahead with RTC: Kuenzli Street Conversion

SPONSORED: Construction is underway on the Kuenzli Street Conversion Project, which began on Monday, September 14. As part of the roadway-maintenance and pavement-preservation project, the RTC will convert Kuenzli Street to accommodate two-way traffic from Kirman Avenue to Giroux Street. Giroux Street from Kuenzli Street to East 2nd Street will also be converted to accommodate two-way traffic.

The project also includes the area on Kirman Avenue from just south of the Truckee River Bridge to E. 2nd Street, and Kuenzli Street from Wells Avenue to Kirman Avenue.

Drivers can expect minor lane closures and temporary detours during this process, which is expected to take about five weeks and be complete by mid-October.

As part of the project, the community will see the following improvements:

* Pavement maintenance, including slurry sealing and new roadway striping

* ADA improvements at several pedestrian crosswalks and ramps

* Added bike lanes and shared bike/vehicle lanes

* New pedestrian crossing flashers in place of the traffic signal at the intersection of Locust Street and Kuenzli Street (signal will be removed)

* Traffic signal modification at the Kuenzli Street/Kirman Avenue intersection to allow a southbound-left movement to east Kuenzli Street.

The conversion of Kuenzli Street to allow two-way traffic was requested by City of Reno staff to accommodate the new Reno Public Safety Center at 911 Kuenzli Street.