Poll of likely Nevada voters shows Biden topping President Trump

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A poll of likely Nevada voters shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a five-point lead over President Donald Trump.

The BUSR/UNLV Lee Business School poll of voters in September shows 46 percent of likely Nevada voters support Biden compared to 41 percent for Trump.

In late August, Biden led Trump 44-39.

Four percent of Nevada likely voters said they will vote for a candidate other than Trump or Biden and 3 percent indicated they would select the option for none of the candidates. Six percent of Nevada likely voters are undecided.

Fifty-one percent of the undecideds are white, 20 percent are Hispanic, 13 percent are black, 8 percent are Asian, and 9 percent are voters of other races. Seven percent of the undecideds identify as Republicans, 18 percent identify as Democrats, 58 percent identify as independent or nonpartisan and 16 percent identify as other.

Forty-five percent of men support Trump while 41 percent of men support Biden. Forty-nine percent of women support Biden while 38 percent of women support Trump.

Poll of Nevada male voters (BUSR/UNLV Lee Business School)

Poll of Nevada female voters (BUSR/UNLV Lee Business School)

Forty-one percent of Nevada likely voters approve of the way Trump is handling his job while 50 percent disapprove. Forty-two percent of Nevada likely voters have a favorable opinion of Biden while 41 percent have an unfavorable opinion.

Trump leads Biden by a 52-38 margin among non-Hispanic white voters while Biden leads Trump by a 60-22 margin among Hispanic voters. Biden leads Trump by a 68-11 margin among black voters, a 55-26 margin among Asian voters, and a 43-36 margin among voters of other races.

Among non-Hispanic white likely voters, Trump draws his strongest support from whites who are not college graduates, 54-35. Among non-Hispanic white likely voters who are college graduates, Trump leads Biden by a 48-42 margin.

Biden led Trump by a 55-20 among likely voters between the ages of 18-29 while Trump led Biden by a 49-41 margin among likely voters between the ages of 50-64 and a 52-45 margin among likely voters 65 and over.

Clark County likely voters gave 49 percent support to Biden and 37 percent support to Trump. Washoe County likely voters gave 46 percent support to Trump and 43 percent support to Biden. Likely voters who did not reside in either Clark or Washoe counties gave 57 percent support to Trump and 29 percent to Biden.

Eighty-eight percent of Nevada likely voters who voted for Trump in the 2016 election support his re-election while 9 percent now back Biden. Four percent of Nevada likely voters who voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election support Trump while 86 percent back Biden. Sixteen percent of Nevada likely voters who voted for someone other than Trump or Hillary Clinton in 2016 support Trump while 38 percent back Biden.

Fifty-nine percent of Nevada likely voters intend on voting in person while 30 percent intend on voting by mail. Twelve percent do not know how they will vote. Sixty-seven percent of likely voters who intend on voting by mail support Biden while 21 percent support Trump Fifty-four percent of likely voters who intend on voting in person support Trump while 33 percent support Biden. Twenty-five percent of likely voters who do not know how they will vote support Trump while 54 percent support Biden.

Forty-five percent of Nevada likely voters approve of Steve Sisolak’s performance as governor, 38 percent disapprove, and 17 percent do not know whether they approve or disapprove of his performance. Thirty-three percent of Nevada likely voters approve of Catherine Cortez Masto’s performance as senator, 33 percent disapprove, and 34 percent do not know whether they approve or disapprove of her performance. Both Sisolak and Cortez Masto are up for re-election in 2022.

BUSR, an online sportsbook, sponsored the poll of 641 likely Nevada voters and covered the cost of Qualtrics' data collection. Data was collected from Sept. 10 to Sept. 20. The margin of error for the poll is +/- 4 percentage points.

Qualtrics e-mailed individual respondents who then responded to the survey through a personalized link.

This poll is related to an independent study that is being conducted at the MBA program for the Lee Business School at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

Poll results for non-Hispanic white voters in Nevada. (BUSR/UNLV Lee Business School)

Poll results for likely Hispanic voters in Nevada. (BUSR/UNLV Lee Business School)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.