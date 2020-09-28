Advertisement

Organizer arrested after driving car into counter protesters

Fatal crash on I-65 North
Fatal crash on I-65 North(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:51 PM PDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) - An organizer of a Southern California demonstration against racism has been jailed on suspicion of attempted murder after authorities say she drove through a crowd and struck two counterprotesters.

Tatiana Turner was behind bars Sunday after speeding from a Yorba Linda parking lot when her car was surrounded by shouting counterprotesters who had been among demonstrators ordered by police to leave the area.

Anthony Bryson, who helped Turner plan the event, said an angry mob surrounded her car and she fled because she feared for her life. Authorities say a man and woman hospitalized were expected to survive.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

