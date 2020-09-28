One man in critical condition after hit and run on Arlington Ave.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Arlington Avenue.

On Sunday, September 27th, 2020 just before 6 p.m. Reno Police found a man in his 20′s down in the roadway. Officers soon learned the man had been hit by a car that left the scene. After investigating, officers learned the striking vehicle was traveling west on 4th Street and the man was walking south on Arlington Avenue.

Authorities say he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Reno Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team responded to investigate the crash and detectives are still looking for the striking vehicle, the driver, and any witnesses to the crash. Detectives are looking for a late model green Chevrolet pickup with minor right side damage.

If you have any information please call the Reno Police Traffic Office 775-334-2141.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.