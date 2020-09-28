Monday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -With a pretty locked in warm and dry pattern this week, not many changes were made to the forecast. Just some slight adjustments to winds and temperatures throughout the week. Northeasterly winds will continue to keep haze out of the region through at least early Tuesday. An area of high pressure will build into the Great Basin leading to warming temperatures and dry conditions through at least next weekend.

8 Day Forecast Starting Sep 27 (KOLO)

