Monday Web Weather
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:07 PM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -With a pretty locked in warm and dry pattern this week, not many changes were made to the forecast. Just some slight adjustments to winds and temperatures throughout the week. Northeasterly winds will continue to keep haze out of the region through at least early Tuesday. An area of high pressure will build into the Great Basin leading to warming temperatures and dry conditions through at least next weekend.
Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.