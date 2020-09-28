Advertisement

Monday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:07 PM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -With a pretty locked in warm and dry pattern this week, not many changes were made to the forecast. Just some slight adjustments to winds and temperatures throughout the week. Northeasterly winds will continue to keep haze out of the region through at least early Tuesday. An area of high pressure will build into the Great Basin leading to warming temperatures and dry conditions through at least next weekend.

8 Day Forecast Starting Sep 27
8 Day Forecast Starting Sep 27(KOLO)

Latest News

Forecast

Monday AM Weather

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Sunny, dry weather is expected this week with above average temperatures.

Forecast

Sunday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:14 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Sunday Web Weather

Forecast

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:07 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Seasonal temperatures and occasional smoke and haze are in the forecast through the weekend. Expect less wind, as high pressure starts to build back over the region this weekend. Next week will bring a warming trend, with upper 80s likely for valley locations. No measurable precipitation is in the forecast for the next 8 to 10 days. -Jeff

Forecast

Friday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:54 AM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Friday AM Web Weather

Latest News

Forecast

Friday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:57 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Temperatures will cool a bit in the short term, with much warmer weather in the forecast for next week as October arrives. Expect dry weather and occasional smoke and haze from California wildfires. -Jeff

Forecast

Thursday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:21 AM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Thursday AM Weather

Forecast

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:59 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Breezy, slightly cooler weather is in the forecast through Saturday. A strong ridge will start to build over the region late in the weekend. By next week, record temperatures are possible as October arrives. Smoke and haze will continue to drift in from California wildfires at times, depending on fire behavior and wind flow. -Jeff

Forecast

Wednesday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:57 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect gusty afternoon winds with above average temperatures today.

Forecast

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:01 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Breezy afternoons are in the forecast through the end of the work week. After a warm Wednesday, temperatures will cool 5-10 degrees by Friday. The weather will heat up again late in the weekend into next week, with 90s possible for the last days of September and first days of October. Smoke and haze are still likely at times through the period. No measurable precipitation is expected. -Jeff

Forecast

Tuesday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:37 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
The first day of Fall is here and it's going to be warmer than usual with a high of 86 in Reno.