Local Asst. Principal cycles to raise funds for childhood cancer research

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Assistant Principal at Mendive Middle School is raising funds to support those battling childhood cancer. Patricia Carroll has been part of the Great Cycle Challenge since 2016.

The challenge is a nationwide fundraiser that benefits the Children’s Cancer Research Fund. During the months-long event riders select a personal mileage and fundraising goal.

Carroll said, “Every week 38 kids die from cancer and that is thirty-eight too many.” She joined the challenge after learning one of her students was battling brain cancer.

“All she wanted to do was come to school, it didn’t matter if she wasn’t feeling well, it didn’t matter if she was suffering from the side of effects of her treatment.”

The amateur biker is all too familiar with cancer. Her father, Pat Carroll, died from leukemia five years ago and she’s dedicating this year to him. She said, “I hope that he’s proud of the person that I’ve grown up to be.”

Since starting the challenge she’s ridden over 3,700 miles. In addition to raising $10,000 this year, Carroll is closing in on her goal to raise $40,000 over the last five years. She needs just under $3,000 by the end of this month to reach her overall goal.

“As long as I can physically ride my bicycle I will participate and I am hoping to someday reach $100,000,” said Carroll.

The last day to donate is Wednesday, September 30th, 2020. You can click here.

