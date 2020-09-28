Iraqi military: 5 dead, 2 wounded in Baghdad rocket attack

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s military says five Iraqi civilians have been killed and two severely wounded after a Katyusha rocket hit near Baghdad airport.

The rocket targeted the international airport but struck a residential home close by on Monday, a military statement said.

The attack is the latest in a spate of rocket and mortar attacks to target the American presence in Iraq, including the U.S. Embassy in the heavily fortified Green Zone.

A statement from the military described the attack as a “cowardly crime” perpetrated by “criminal gangs” with the aim of creating chaos and terrorizing people.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.