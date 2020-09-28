Fallon mourns the loss of 13-year-old boy killed by pickup truck driver

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - Justice for Jaiden.

Close to 100 people came to the corner of Rice Rd. and Tumbleweed Rd. in Fallon Sunday night to remember the life of 13-year-old Jaiden Locarnini Barajas.

“I literally watched a child I brought up in this world with my best friend - I watched him get taken from us," said the boy’s uncle, Drew Thomas.

A driver in a pickup truck hit the boy this past Friday in the same spot where supporters held the vigil, according to reports. Jaiden’s aunt, Jessie Locarnini, came from Lake Tahoe to remember her nephew.

“I didn’t realize how supportive Fallon was," she said. "It was really just an eye opening thing for me. I feel really good about my sister (Jaiden’s mother) and her kids being here.”

Jaiden waited with his sisters for the school bus before the truck veered off the road and hit the 13 year old, said the family’s Go Fund Me page. He reportedly pushed his sisters out of the way, saving them. For Jaiden’s aunt, and uncle, Drew Thomas, they wish everyone got to know the boy who made their hearts full.

“It’s a shame someone took (the life) away from someone who loved life so much," said Thomas. "There is never a day when that kid wasn’t smiling.”

Locarnini added Jaiden made her happy.

“(He was) one of the kindest boys in the entire world. He was full of empathy, and he could make you laugh all the time. He cared so much about everybody.”

Nevada Highway Patrol is handing the investigation. The family hopes they find out who killed Jaiden soon.

“I hope he’s put behind bars," Locarnini said of the person who reportedly hit Jaiden. "We just need justice for this boy.”

To help the family financially, visit their Go Fund Me page here.

To read our original story on the incident, click here.

