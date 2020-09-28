Drive thru flu shots for Veterans

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Just as you might expect with anything military related, the drive thru flu clinic at the Veteran’s Hospital in Reno is run efficiently and with precision. This is a first for the hospital with Veterans and staff driving up, filling out forms, rolling down their window, and getting a shot in the arm.

“As you can probably guess, I use oxygen,” says Ray Ransom, a Veteran." And it is easier for me that I don’t have to walk a lot. So, it just makes it more convenient," says Ransom “It is just easier,” says Veteran Leo Hyde." You don’t have to go inside the building or anything. You just drive through and you are on your way," he says.

By noon on Monday September 28, workers would deliver more than 100 shots.

Not bad for a two-hour shift. But planning for this began months ago, and there was a mock drive thru clinic last Friday to work out the kinks.

“We tried to anticipate everything we possibly could,” says pharmacist Heather Mooney who planned the event. “We looked at other best practices from other VAs. Washoe County Health Department was able to give us advice as well. So, a lot of work went into it,” she says

With COVID an issue in 2020, the hospital is trying to relegate visits inside their facility to patients only.

The drive thru flu clinic made sense as it protects Veterans In two ways--staying out of the hospital to avoid contact with the virus and getting a shot to mitigate the effects of influenza—thus preventing a hospital stay.

Only Veterans and Veterans Hospital Staff qualify for this flu shot clinic. They ask that participants wear a mask, and short sleeve or loose-fitting shirt. The clinics go until October 23,. There are earlier hours and walk-up clinics and some hours in the evening.

http://www.Reno.VA.gov

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.