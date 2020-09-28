Advertisement

Dad dances outside hospital to cheer up, connect with son during chemo

By KTVT Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:28 AM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) - Families around the world have found ways to work around coronavirus-related restrictions at hospitals. One Texas father and his teenage son are staying close through dance, as the boy receives chemotherapy.

Dance moves like Chuck Yielding’s are usually inspired by loud music, but for the Texas father, acknowledgment from his 14-year-old son, Aiden Yielding, is all he really needs.

“We get out here and just try to communicate the best we can,” Chuck Yielding said.

Every Tuesday, during breaks in between 14-year-old Aiden's chemotherapy treatment, Chuck Yielding finds the nearest window to his son and dances for him from outside the hospital.
Every Tuesday, during breaks in between 14-year-old Aiden's chemotherapy treatment, Chuck Yielding finds the nearest window to his son and dances for him from outside the hospital.(Source: Lori Yielding, KTVT via CNN)

Aiden is receiving chemo treatment for leukemia at a Fort Worth hospital. Because of COVID-19 rules, only one parent is allowed inside, and since Aiden’s mom, Lori Yielding, works at the hospital, she was the clear choice.

But his father was determined he wouldn’t be far away.

Every Tuesday, during breaks in between treatment, Chuck Yielding finds the nearest window to his son and dances for him from outside.

“Just anything to bring his spirits up a little bit and let him know he’s not alone. We’re with him,” Chuck Yielding said.

When he can muster enough strength, Aiden dances, too, mirroring his father’s disco moves from three stories up.

“It’s funny watching him figuring out all that he is going to do. It cheers me up sometimes,” Aiden said. “It makes me feel like he is there, you know? And he’s just a funny guy.”

Lori Yielding loves to see the routine between her husband and son, saying it proves just how important family is during these tough times.

“Family is everything. Togetherness is everything, but even when you can’t be together and a whole family as a unit, you find ways that you can,” she said.

Copyright 2020 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Raw: Flames line roadway in Napa County, Calif.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The Glass fire has burned thousands of acres and forced evacuations.

National

Wildfires burn thousands of acres in California

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KRCR Staff
Two rapidly burning fires are causing havoc in northern California.

National

California's Zogg fire burns structures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Two new California wildfires, Glass fire and Zogg fire, burned nearly 10,000 acres in a day and forced evacuations.

National

Pakistan’s top court accepts appeal by Daniel Pearl’s family

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The court delayed until next week hearing the appeal over the lower-court acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who had been on death row since his conviction in 2002 over Pearl’s killing.

National Politics

Biden urges pause on Trump court pick until after election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, WILL WEISSERT and LISA MASCARO
Biden appealed directly to his former colleagues in the Senate to “take a step back from the brink.”

Latest News

National Politics

Biden urges senators to 'take a step back from the brink'

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Democratic candidate urged senators to consider what's at stake in regard to the Supreme Court vacancy.

Politics

Poll of likely Nevada voters shows Biden topping President Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff/UNLV Lee Business School
The BUSR/UNLV Lee Business School poll of voters in September shows 46 percent of likely Nevada voters support Biden compared to 41 percent for Trump.

National

Amazon to kick off holiday shopping with October Prime Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The company said Monday that it will hold its annual Prime Day sales event over two days in October.

National

Mother of SC teacher who died from COVID-19 dies of virus complications weeks after daughter

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
Shirley Bannister had lost her daughter Demi on Sept. 7 and was put in the hospital because of COVID-19 a couple of days later, a family member said.

National

Mother, daughter die of COVID-19 weeks apart

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The mother of teacher who died from COVID-19 dies weeks after her daughter.

National

Trump faces bombshell tax report that claims he avoided paying taxes for years

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A lawyer of the Trump Organization told the New York Times of its report that "most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate."