UPDATE: 911 Service in Washoe County is back up

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the 911 Emergency Service is back up and operating again. According to a post on WCSO’s social media the system was restored around 6 p.m.

Original Story: The 911 Emergency Service is currently not working in Washoe County.

If you have an emergency, here are the key numbers to call:

Sparks Police: 775-353-2231

Reno Police: 775-334-2121

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office: 775-785-9276

