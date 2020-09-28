UPDATE: 911 Service in Washoe County is back up
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:48 PM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the 911 Emergency Service is back up and operating again. According to a post on WCSO’s social media the system was restored around 6 p.m.
Original Story: The 911 Emergency Service is currently not working in Washoe County.
If you have an emergency, here are the key numbers to call:
Sparks Police: 775-353-2231
Reno Police: 775-334-2121
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office: 775-785-9276
Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.