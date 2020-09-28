Advertisement

90% of Nevada businesses complying with COVID guidelines

The state of Nevada released this image encouraging people to wear face coverings.
The state of Nevada released this image encouraging people to wear face coverings.(State of Nevada)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:50 AM PDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations found that 90 percent of the businesses undergoing initial observations were found to be in compliance with Nevada’s COVID-19 required safety measures. For the week of September 21 - 26, DIR inspectors visited 359 businesses.

Investigators also conducted 124 follow up visits, and 100 percent of the Northern Nevada businesses were found to be in compliance. Only 56 percent of the Southern Nevada businesses were found to be in compliance with follow up inspections, but no citations or penalties were issued. The DIR says inspectors must note repeated violations before citations are issued.

Industry compliance for business categories with 10 or more observations were:

  • General Retail, 18 observations- 67 percent
  • Bars, 103 observations- 86 percent
  • Hair/ Nail/ Tattoo Salons, 10 observations- 90 percent
  • Other, 57 observations- 91 percent
  • Real Estate, 13 observations- 92 percent
  • Restaurants, 98 observations- 94 percent
  • Medical, 16 observations- 100 percent
  • Financial Institutions, 10 observations- 100 percent

