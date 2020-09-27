Vigil in Fallon Sunday for child killed in crash

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - There will be a vigil Sunday night in Fallon for a child who was hit and killed by a pickup truck Sept. 25 in the Fallon area.

The vigil for Jaiden Locarnini Barajas is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Rice and Tumbleweed roads, the location of the fatal accident.

The Go Fund Me page for Jaiden said he and his sisters were waiting for the school bus and that Jaiden pushed his sisters to safety but did not survive.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-423-7946.

