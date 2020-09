RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Light northerly winds will help to clear much of the smoke across western Nevada. Winds shifting from the north and northeast, which will push much of the smoke west of the Sierra crest. Temperatures cool to near average Monday, before another warming and drying trend occurs through next week. Dry conditions ahead with a dry start to next month.

8 Day Forecast Starting Sep 26 (KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.