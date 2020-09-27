Advertisement

Lawyer says officer thought Blake was trying to kidnap child

In this photo from Kenosha County Court video, Jacob Blake answers questions during a hearing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Blake, who appeared remotely, waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and then pleaded not guilty to three charges that were filed against him back in July.
In this photo from Kenosha County Court video, Jacob Blake answers questions during a hearing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Blake, who appeared remotely, waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and then pleaded not guilty to three charges that were filed against him back in July.(Kenosha County Court via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:08 AM PDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times last month told investigators he thought Blake was trying to abduct one of his own children and that he opened fire because Blake started turning toward the officer while holding a knife, the officer’s lawyer contends.

Brendan Matthews, the attorney for Officer Rusten Sheskey and the Kenosha police union, told CNN that when Sheskey arrived at the scene on Aug. 23 in response to a call from a woman who said Blake was at her home and shouldn’t be there, he heard a woman say, “He’s got my kid. He’s got my keys.”

Sheskey saw Blake put a child in the SUV as he arrived, but he didn’t know that two other children were also in the back seat, Matthews said. He said Sheskey told investigators he opened fire because Blake “held a knife in his hand and twisted his body toward” the officer, and that he didn’t stop until he determined Blake “no longer posed an imminent threat.”

Matthews said if Sheskey had allowed Blake to leave and something happened to the child, “the question would have been ‘Why didn’t you do something?’”

Cellphone video captured by a bystander and posted online shows Sheskey and another officer follow Blake with their guns drawn as he walks around the front of the parked SUV, opens the driver’s side door and lean into the vehicle. Sheskey, who is white, then opened fire, hitting the Black man seven times and leaving him paralyzed from the waist down, according to his family members and lawyer.

The shooting sparked outrage and led to several nights of protests and unrest, including a night in which authorities say an Illinois 17-year-old shot and killed two protesters and wounded a third.

Ben Crump, an attorney for Blake’s family, did not immediately respond to a Sunday email seeking comment about Matthews' interview and his voicemail wasn’t accepting new messages. But he previously said Blake was only trying to break up a domestic dispute that day and that he did nothing to provoke police, adding that witnesses didn’t see him with a knife.

Blake’s uncle, Justin Blake, said Saturday that the allegation that Blake was attempting to kidnap his own child was false, the Kenosha News reported.

“That’s ridiculous,” Justin Blake said. “It’s gaslighting. Outright lies.”

The bystander who recorded the shooting, 22-year-old Raysean White, said he saw Blake scuffling with three officers and heard them yell, “Drop the knife! Drop the knife!” before gunfire erupted. White said he didn’t see a knife in Blake’s hands.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice, which is leading the investigation, previously said in a news release that a knife was found in the vehicle, but it didn’t say whether Blake had been holding it at any point during the confrontation or whether police knew it was there before Sheskey shot him.

In a statement previously released by Matthews on behalf of the police union, Matthews said Blake was armed with a knife but that officers didn’t see it until Blake reached the passenger side of the vehicle. As Blake opened the driver’s door of the SUV, Sheskey pulled on Blake’s shirt and then opened fire. Three of Blake’s children were in the backseat.

The mother of the three children, who called police that day, filed a complaint against Blake that had led to felony charges being filed in July accusing him of sexually assaulting a woman in May. Blake, who was wanted on a warrant for those charges when police arrived at the scene Aug. 23, pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this month via video from from his hospital bed. A trial date was set for Nov. 9.

Sheskey and the other two officers who were at the scene were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Raw: Flames line roadway in Napa County, Calif.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The Glass fire has burned thousands of acres and forced evacuations.

National

Wildfires burn thousands of acres in California

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KRCR Staff
Two rapidly burning fires are causing havoc in northern California.

National

California's Zogg fire burns structures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Two new California wildfires, Glass fire and Zogg fire, burned nearly 10,000 acres in a day and forced evacuations.

National

Pakistan’s top court accepts appeal by Daniel Pearl’s family

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The court delayed until next week hearing the appeal over the lower-court acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who had been on death row since his conviction in 2002 over Pearl’s killing.

National Politics

Biden urges pause on Trump court pick until after election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, WILL WEISSERT and LISA MASCARO
Biden appealed directly to his former colleagues in the Senate to “take a step back from the brink.”

Latest News

National Politics

Biden urges senators to 'take a step back from the brink'

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Democratic candidate urged senators to consider what's at stake in regard to the Supreme Court vacancy.

Politics

Poll of likely Nevada voters shows Biden topping President Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff/UNLV Lee Business School
The BUSR/UNLV Lee Business School poll of voters in September shows 46 percent of likely Nevada voters support Biden compared to 41 percent for Trump.

National

Amazon to kick off holiday shopping with October Prime Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The company said Monday that it will hold its annual Prime Day sales event over two days in October.

National

Mother of SC teacher who died from COVID-19 dies of virus complications weeks after daughter

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
Shirley Bannister had lost her daughter Demi on Sept. 7 and was put in the hospital because of COVID-19 a couple of days later, a family member said.

National

Mother, daughter die of COVID-19 weeks apart

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The mother of teacher who died from COVID-19 dies weeks after her daughter.

National

Trump faces bombshell tax report that claims he avoided paying taxes for years

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A lawyer of the Trump Organization told the New York Times of its report that "most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate."