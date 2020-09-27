Advertisement

Casale’s Halfway Club matriarch Inez Stempeck dies at age 92

By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:21 PM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Casale’s Halfway Club announced Sunday that matriarch Inez Casale Stempeck died at age 92.

Stempeck died peacefully at her home Saturday while surrounded by her family and friends.

Casale’s Halfway Club is called the oldest family-owned restaurant in the state. It was started as a produce stand in the late 1930s along what was then U.S. 40, before Reno and Sparks had grown together. It was roughly halfway between the boundaries of Reno and Sparks and that’s how it got its name.

It retained its mid-century charm as much of the rest of the area changed and was a well-known locals hangout.

Gov. Brian Sandoval gave her a lifetime achievement award in 2013. On Sept. 30, 2019, Mayor Hillary Schieve went to the Halfway Club and proclaimed it Casale’s Halfway Club Day.

“It just speaks to the dedication of those who came before me,” owner/operator Tony Stempeck said at the time. “My mom was widowed at 43 with 6 kids. She’s 92 and still works 3 or 4 days a week.”

“We believe there’s no more fitting tribute to Our Girl (especially in the time of COVID) than swinging by to pay your respects or honking as you drive past just like the old days,” Casale’s Halfway Club said on Facebook.

Inez Casale Stempeck, the matriarch of Casale's Halfway Club, has died.

Posted by KOLO 8 News Now on Sunday, September 27, 2020
Ravioli with meatballs at Casale's Halfway Club.
Ravioli with meatballs at Casale's Halfway Club.(Steve Timko)

