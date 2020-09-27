Advertisement

Blanket pulled out of 12-foot python’s mouth

Veterinarians saved a Nevada woman’s pet python after it swallowed a blanket.
Veterinarians saved a Nevada woman’s pet python after it swallowed a blanket.(Source: KSNV via CNN)
By KSNV Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) – Meet Aurora, a 7-year-old, 12-foot python who still has a few feet left to grow.

Her owner Jennifer Wessel is a lover of exotic animals and recently added the serpent to her family of pets.

WARNING: The following video contains strong language:

But they recently had a close call that could have cost Aurora her life.

“When she was eating her rabbit, she actually accidentally ate the blanket with the rabbit, because it more than likely just kind of smelt like her food,” Wessel said.

Wessel noticed Aurora was unusually enlarged and that her blanket was missing.

“These guys cannot – they’re not made to digest that fabric, and they have a very special digestive system,” she said.

But Wessel said she knew just where to go: the Las Vegas Veterinary Specialty Center.

“Her stomach was completely full, so there was no way that she would have been able to eat anything, so she would probably eventually starve to death,” Dr. Nicole Smee said.

Smee said in all her years she’s never had a case like this one.

For this exotic reptile, Smee said surgery was too risky, and that their best option was to perform an endoscopy, also known as scoping.

They took a flexible tube with a camera attached and stuck it down Aurora’s throat and into her stomach, where they inserted a grasping tool that helped them pull the blanket from her belly.

“We had no idea how big the blanket was until that thing started coming out, and we saw how big her jaws would actually open. It was incredible,” Smee said.

Smee and her staff were on edge, but the procedure took about 30 minutes and Aurora will live to slither another day.

“We’re just so thankful that everything went well, and I’m still able to provide this baby what she needs,” Wessel said.

Copyright 2020 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Raw: Flames line roadway in Napa County, Calif.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The Glass fire has burned thousands of acres and forced evacuations.

National

Wildfires burn thousands of acres in California

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KRCR Staff
Two rapidly burning fires are causing havoc in northern California.

National

California's Zogg fire burns structures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Two new California wildfires, Glass fire and Zogg fire, burned nearly 10,000 acres in a day and forced evacuations.

National

Pakistan’s top court accepts appeal by Daniel Pearl’s family

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The court delayed until next week hearing the appeal over the lower-court acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who had been on death row since his conviction in 2002 over Pearl’s killing.

National Politics

Biden urges pause on Trump court pick until after election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, WILL WEISSERT and LISA MASCARO
Biden appealed directly to his former colleagues in the Senate to “take a step back from the brink.”

Latest News

National Politics

Biden urges senators to 'take a step back from the brink'

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Democratic candidate urged senators to consider what's at stake in regard to the Supreme Court vacancy.

Politics

Poll of likely Nevada voters shows Biden topping President Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff/UNLV Lee Business School
The BUSR/UNLV Lee Business School poll of voters in September shows 46 percent of likely Nevada voters support Biden compared to 41 percent for Trump.

National

Amazon to kick off holiday shopping with October Prime Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The company said Monday that it will hold its annual Prime Day sales event over two days in October.

National

Mother of SC teacher who died from COVID-19 dies of virus complications weeks after daughter

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
Shirley Bannister had lost her daughter Demi on Sept. 7 and was put in the hospital because of COVID-19 a couple of days later, a family member said.

National

Mother, daughter die of COVID-19 weeks apart

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The mother of teacher who died from COVID-19 dies weeks after her daughter.

National

Trump faces bombshell tax report that claims he avoided paying taxes for years

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A lawyer of the Trump Organization told the New York Times of its report that "most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate."