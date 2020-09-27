Advertisement

Black Wall Street Reno opens its doors

By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:46 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Black Wall Street Reno is a place for all to gather, learn, and find support.

“We see stuff on TV, and we see it on Facebook, so it’s a moral obligation for us as a people (to help others).”

On Saturday, Romar Tolliver and Donald Griffin opened up the nonprofit at 351 S. Wells Ave. Suite 100. The nonprofit’s name pays homage to a business district built by black people, for black people in Tulsa, Oklahoma nearly a century ago.

“We’re no longer going to bury our children. We’re no longer going to walk for the death of our child," Griffin said of his initiative’s willingness to help others. "We’re going to uplift (the people we help). We’re going to make leaders out here.”

Both Tolliver and Griffin are dedicating their lives to building those leaders. But they need motivated kids to accomplish their goals. At Black Wall Street, people can read, build a resume, and find clothes that will help in a job interview.

“It’s sad that when you see (the movie character) Black Panther die and the kids are sad like we’re not the real black heroes here," said Griffin. "We are the heroes of our communities and that’s what we’re going to bring (to Black Wall Street Reno).”

Tutoring and personal development is only half of what Black Wall Street offers. Adults can join peer support groups and book clubs. Helping the homeless is also high on the list. Griffin wants to get get people off the streets and in a program to address unhealthy addictions.

“We’re going to take you to the meeting (for substance abuse). We’re going to sit in those meetings with you,” Griffin said.

Saturday’s grand opening allowed supporters to eat good food, win prizes, and network.

If you want to learn more about Black Wall Street Reno, or get involved with programs, you can find more information here.

