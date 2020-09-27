Advertisement

Amber Alert for Maryland child canceled; suspect arrested

This image shows 35-year-old Keith Kyle.
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 9:22 AM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
(Gray News) – An Amber Alert issued Sunday morning for a 9-month-old Maryland girl was canceled early Sunday afternoon after she was found unharmed.

Brady Eliza Sellers was believed to be with 35-year-old Keith Randall Kyle. The two were last seen in Grantsville, Maryland, before the Amber Alert was issued.

Maryland State Police initially tweeted that Brady was found unharmed in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, but that authorities were still searching for Kyle.

Maryland State Police tweeted later Sunday afternoon that Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kyle “without further incident,” and that Maryland State Police troopers were “initiating extradition procedures.”

