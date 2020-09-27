Amber Alert for Maryland child canceled; suspect arrested

(Gray News) – An Amber Alert issued Sunday morning for a 9-month-old Maryland girl was canceled early Sunday afternoon after she was found unharmed.

Brady Eliza Sellers was believed to be with 35-year-old Keith Randall Kyle. The two were last seen in Grantsville, Maryland, before the Amber Alert was issued.

Maryland State Police initially tweeted that Brady was found unharmed in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, but that authorities were still searching for Kyle.

Maryland State Police tweeted later Sunday afternoon that Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kyle “without further incident,” and that Maryland State Police troopers were “initiating extradition procedures.”

Keith Kyle was located by Pennsylvania State Police and arrested without further incident. @MDSP troopers are initiating extradition procedures. Further info @ https://t.co/FIgNuw2kwj — MD State Police (@MDSP) September 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.