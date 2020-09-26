Advertisement

Truckee River cleanup nets 12 tons of trash, other environmental benefits

(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:07 PM PDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful reported 433 volunteers helped with the annual Truckee River cleanup on Saturday.

KTMB estimates volunteers removed 23,995 pounds of trash, including 13 shopping carts, and 21,360 pounds of invasive weeds and green waste. They also stenciled 177 storm drains, wrapped 80 trees, planted 26 trees and 350 native plants and spread more than 100 cubic yards of mulch for weed abatement projects.

This happened at 20 sites along the Truckee River and its watershed.

“Ensuring this litter, green waste and other potentially hazardous items get disposed of properly not only creates a more beautiful community but a safer and healthier one as well,” KTMB said in a statement. “This important effort helps protect our water quality by removing trash and hazardous waste from our river and surrounding tributaries while also mitigating fire risk.”

Due to COVID-19 concerns, there were restrictions on this year’s clean-up crews.

“We are so thrilled with the turnout and results of this year’s cleanup,” KTMB Executive Director said Christi Cakiroglu said in a statement. “Despite our sites having a lower capacity for volunteer numbers in order to keep with safety recommendations, we had an amazing turnout of community support to clean and protect the Truckee River and its watershed, and we were able to get so much work done.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Poll of likely Nevada voters shows Biden topping President Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff/UNLV Lee Business School
The BUSR/UNLV Lee Business School poll of voters in September shows 46 percent of likely Nevada voters support Biden compared to 41 percent for Trump.

News

Fallon mourns the loss of 13-year-old boy killed by pickup truck driver

Updated: 7 hours ago
Fallon mourns the loss of 13-year-old boy killed by pickup truck driver

News

Fallon mourns the loss of 13-year-old boy killed by pickup truck driver

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Jaiden Locarnini Barajas reportedly pushed sisters out of the way to save them

News

One man in critical condition after hit and run on Arlington Ave.

Updated: 8 hours ago
If you have any information please call the Reno Police Traffic Office 775-334-2141.

News

Reno Matriarch Inez Casale Stempeck passes on

Updated: 13 hours ago

Latest News

Crime

Organizer arrested after driving car into counter protesters

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Anthony Bryson, who helped the suspect plan the event, said an angry mob surrounded her car and she fled because she feared for her life.

News

Vigil in Fallon Sunday for child killed in crash

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Staff
The child is credited with pushing his sisters to safety.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 91 new cases, 79 recoveries

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
There were no deaths reported.

Crime

Joe Montana, wife block attempted kidnapping of grandchild

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The sheriff’s office says the woman, whom authorities identified as Sodsai Dalzell, fled the home but was later arrested.

News

Casale’s Halfway Club matriarch Inez Stempeck dies at age 92

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
Inez Stempeck died peacefully at her home Saturday while surrounded by her family and friends.

News

Addressing COVID-19 in Minority Communities

Updated: 19 hours ago