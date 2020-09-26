Truckee River cleanup nets 12 tons of trash, other environmental benefits

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful reported 433 volunteers helped with the annual Truckee River cleanup on Saturday.

KTMB estimates volunteers removed 23,995 pounds of trash, including 13 shopping carts, and 21,360 pounds of invasive weeds and green waste. They also stenciled 177 storm drains, wrapped 80 trees, planted 26 trees and 350 native plants and spread more than 100 cubic yards of mulch for weed abatement projects.

This happened at 20 sites along the Truckee River and its watershed.

“Ensuring this litter, green waste and other potentially hazardous items get disposed of properly not only creates a more beautiful community but a safer and healthier one as well,” KTMB said in a statement. “This important effort helps protect our water quality by removing trash and hazardous waste from our river and surrounding tributaries while also mitigating fire risk.”

Due to COVID-19 concerns, there were restrictions on this year’s clean-up crews.

“We are so thrilled with the turnout and results of this year’s cleanup,” KTMB Executive Director said Christi Cakiroglu said in a statement. “Despite our sites having a lower capacity for volunteer numbers in order to keep with safety recommendations, we had an amazing turnout of community support to clean and protect the Truckee River and its watershed, and we were able to get so much work done.”

