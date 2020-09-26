Oakland police say officers assaulted during protest

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Police in Oakland, California say objects were thrown at officers and road barricades were placed in front of them during a protest late Friday.

The department says on Twitter that “minimal smoke” was deployed into the crowd of about 250 demonstrators.

Police say multiple people were arrested and accused of assaulting officers. Protests have erupted across the country over the decision to not directly charge police officers in Louisville, Kentucky, for killing Breonna Taylor.

250+ people took part in tonight's protest. The group was immediately violent throwing bottles & cans at officers. OPD deployed minimal smoke. Multiple people arrested for assault on officers. No reports of damage to businesses. OPD continues our efforts to protect our community. pic.twitter.com/0RkLoSf3CJ — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) September 26, 2020

A large group marching westbound on 14th Street towards City Hall. Some in the crowd are throwing bottles and other objects at officers. Please be mindful when traveling in and around our city. pic.twitter.com/u6R8NDMaIQ — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) September 26, 2020

