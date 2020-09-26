Oakland police say officers assaulted during protest
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:49 AM PDT
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Police in Oakland, California say objects were thrown at officers and road barricades were placed in front of them during a protest late Friday.
The department says on Twitter that “minimal smoke” was deployed into the crowd of about 250 demonstrators.
Police say multiple people were arrested and accused of assaulting officers. Protests have erupted across the country over the decision to not directly charge police officers in Louisville, Kentucky, for killing Breonna Taylor.
