Fatal crash at north end of Spanish Springs Valley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol reports there was a fatal crash at the north end of Spanish Springs about 6:43 a.m. on Saturday.

The NHP said the crash was at Pyramid Highway and Campo Rico Lane near a gravel pit about 3.5 miles north of Eagle Canyon Drive.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reported traffic was slowed in both directions but was fully open by 11 a.m.

Other details were not available. This is a developing story.

