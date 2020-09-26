Advertisement

Boxing club helps those with Parkinson’s during COVID-19

By Abel Garcia
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:46 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Tasmanian Boxing Club, located in Carson City, does not have typical fighters, but they each have something in common.

Participants of Rock Steady Boxing all have Parkinson’s disease. Cisco Rodriguez, president of the club, said in Northern Nevada we have to keep people with this disease active, and what better way than in the gym.

Parkinson’s disease is a brain disorder that can lead to challenges with balance and coordination. Vickie Collaro, a member of the program who has Parkinson’s, said having these intense workouts during the pandemic is what helps her constant shaking and stiffness.

“We are sitting at home and the more you sit at home the more your body shuts down, and through Parkinson’s, shutting down your body is not what you want cause it won’t come back,” Collaro said.

Due to the pandemic, Rodriguez closed the doors to his business in Reno, but in Carson City, he is providing training. He said that sometimes he is there up to six days a week, virtually and in person, following all safety protocols and allowing fighters to feel safe.

Rodriguez said he is noticing that this pandemic has created mental health issues for his fighters. Richard Grauvogel, another member of the program, said he feels 40 years old at the age of 7, after his workout.

“I know people that when I first met them they were in walkers, could barely stand, couldn’t get down on the ground and now they are walking with a cane and they are more mobile,” said Grauvogel.

The boxing club is allowing fighters to battle what is taking over their bodies while keeping them sane during these times of uncertainty.

Tazmanian Boxing Club: https://www.facebook.com/Tazmanian-boxing-club-208022096013911/

