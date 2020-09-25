Advertisement

WHAT A FIND! Second-largest diamond ever found at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:11 AM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MURPHREESBORO, Ark. (Edited News Release/KY3) -

Arkansas man unearths second largest diamond ever found at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park.

Kevin Kinard, 33, found the diamond on Labor Day. It weighs 9.07 carats. The only larger diamond found during that time is the 16.37-carat white Amarillo Starlight, discovered in August 1975.

“Congratulations to Mr. Kinard on finding this impressive diamond – the second largest found at the park since 1972,” said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. “A find like this is always thrilling for the park guest, as well as the park staff, who get to help identify the gem and share in the excitement.”

Kinard and his friends brought equipment with them to wet sift, but he preferred surface searching.

“I only wet sifted for about 10 minutes before I started walking up and down the plowed rows. Anything that looked like a crystal, I picked it up and put it in my bag.”

While searching in the southeast portion of the diamond search area, Kinard picked up a marble-sized crystal that had a rounded, dimpled shape.

“It kind of looked interesting and shiny, so I put it in my bag and kept searching," said Kinard. "I just thought it might’ve been glass.”

As of this publication, 246 diamonds have been registered at Crater of Diamonds State Park in 2020, weighing a total of 59.25 carats. An average of one to two diamonds are found by park visitors each day. Diamonds come in all colors of the rainbow. The three colors found at Crater of Diamonds State Park are white, brown, and yellow, in that order.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

