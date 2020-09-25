Advertisement

Stranded, 700-pound sea turtle euthanized in Virginia

A leatherback turtle, similar to one euthanized in Virginia, weighing almost half a ton heads back into the ocean after burying bury her clutch of eggs in the sand at daybreak on Thursday, May 2, 2013, on a narrow strip of beach in Grande Riviere, Trinidad. With more than half of all adult leatherback turtles on the planet having been lost since 1980, mostly in the Eastern Pacific and Asia, the resurgence of leatherbacks in Trinidad is touted by many as a major achievement. (AP Photo/David McFadden)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:42 AM PDT
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Aquarium team had to euthanize a 700-pound sea turtle that became stranded on a beach.

The aquarium’s Stranding Response Team was called to a Norfolk beach Monday morning after beachgoers noticed the giant leatherback turtle on the shore.

Witnesses said there was blood on its shell and the reptile spent hours walking in circles toward the water. Once it got in, it could not swim well and was repeatedly being washed ashore.

Aquarium spokeswoman Natalie Sims said the team monitored the turtle and decided to euthanize it Tuesday.

Experts say that Leatherbacks can be up to 7 feet long and weigh up to 2,000 pounds.

