Silver Legacy reopens spa with new cleanliness protocols

A woman gets her nails done at the Silver Legacy Spa
A woman gets her nails done at the Silver Legacy Spa(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:31 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At any spa, peace and relaxation are key. The Silver Legacy’s spa had been peaceful and relaxed for the past six months but for all the wrong reasons.

The location was closed because of the Coronavirus. Now, George Powell-Lopez, the spa’s director, and his staff welcomed customers back safely.

“When it’s a spa environment, you expect it to be at a certain level," Powell-Lopez said. "Now we have these guidelines and protocols that we need to put into place so that we keep our guests safe.”

Six months of closure might feel like a long time but it was all in an effort to make sure the spa had its same level of integrity when it reopened.

“What we’ve done - and the protocols we’ve written - are taking it to the next step (compared to other cleanliness guidelines)," said Powell-Lopez.

Sanitizing regularly, requiring mask use, and spacing out appointments are just some of the changes customers will see during their next visit.

“They have to check in at the front desk. We’ll take their temperature," Powell-Lopez said of the safety protocols.

The spa opened in phases, according to Powell-Lopez.

“Last Thursday we opened up the salon. Not to our surprise - but to our delight - we booked up quite well.”

This week, the spa opened up services that included massages, facials, waxes, and body treatment therapies. The only services not available right now are couples treatments with food and drinks. But that could change based off of demand.

Josie Siraki had been waiting to get her nails done. She felt safe during her trip.

“It’s nice to be able to go out and do the things that are normal," she said.

The spa is open Thursday through Sunday from 9 am until 7 pm.

To make a reservation at the spa, visit https://www.silverlegacyreno.com/spa.

Customers can also call 1-800-687-8733 or 775-329-4777.

