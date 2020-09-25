Reno Tahoe gets a new airline with a different approach

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local dignitaries gathered in a hangar at the Reno Tahoe Airport Thursday morning for some speeches and ribbon cutting welcoming a new airline.

It’s wasn’t the first time the arrival of a new air carrier was greeted with a little ceremony, but, given the challenges of this point in time, there may have been added reason to celebrate. This is the unlikeliest moment for an expansion of air service.

“It’s so hard to get a win right now," says Airport Authority Daren Griffin. "So many communities across America are losing air service.”

Travelers may have their own reasons to welcome this particular carrier. J-S-X Airlines has a different approach to air travel. Think of it as applying the ease of private jet travel to commercial aviation.

“Our target audience is anyone who values their time," says J-S-X C.E.O. Alex Wilcox . "It could be a weekend trip down to LA with your buddies and you don’t want to spend half your time in transit. It could be a business trip for a day. Either way J-S-X is for you.”

The differences start with the location. J-S-X will operate out of Stellar Aviation on the east side of the airport. That means passengers avoid the crowds at the main terminal across the way and the long lines at the T-S-A security check. Wilcox says J-S-X has its own security system.

“You know when TSA kind of swabs your bags and swabs your ID as you go through check point? We do that for 100 percent of our customers. So 100% explosives detection and 360 degree constant weapons detection.”>

The airline flies smaller Brazilian-made jets which have a good safety record.

They’ll fly to and from Burbank four times a week.

Tickets start at $89 dollars.

