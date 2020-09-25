Public Health Protest Calls for End of Mandates, Expresses Worries Around COVID-19 Vaccine

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Thursday, a handful of peaceful protesters gathered outside the Washoe County Health District on 9th Street, calling for an end to Nevada’s mandates to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus. They claim mask wearing hasn’t been proven to be effective and also expressed worries about the upcoming vaccine.

The gathering was part of a nationwide effort organized by the Freedom Angels Foundation.

Below is the release sent to media outlets:

“The science no longer supports the shutdown, tracking tracing, mask mandates and surely doesn’t support an untested vaccine.”

The Freedom Angels have organized a NATIONWIDE PROTEST in several states' county public health office. We will be presenting a united front and delivering a position paper demanding: an end to the county public health emergency declaration, the reopening of our schools and businesses for in-person services, defunding and investigating the testing/tracking of asymptotic people, rectifying the care of our elderly in facilities, promoting vaccine-risk awareness, renouncing compulsory Covid immunization and ceasing mask mandates and shaming, etc. This is a peaceful, “family-friendly” event.

This multi-state effort on the 24th allows community members to voice their concerns regarding the Covid-19 response. To date, the response has caused more suffering and destruction than the virus and there has not been an adequate or appropriate course correct. Therefore, as a community, we declare the end to the pandemic and will be peacefully not complying with the unwarranted and unjust restrictions.

We are online at www.freedomangelsfoundation.org

