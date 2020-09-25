New Reno DMV expected to be smoother for drivers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Press release courtesy of the Nevada DMV:

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles plans to open its new office in south Reno on Monday, November 2.

“We are thrilled to be able to open this brand new facility to serve the community,” said DMV Director Julie Butler. “We would like to thank all those who helped make this beautiful new building possible.”

The new office, located at 9155 Double Diamond Parkway, has three kiosks outside to help expedite the customers' experience, including the first drive-through kiosk in the nation. Other features include:

· 42,000 square feet of space with a stadium-style TV screen in the lobby

· A stand-alone emissions/commercial driver license (CDL) facility

· 550 total parking spots, compared to 120 at the old facility

· 53 customer service windows, up from 36 in the old building

The new building took 15 months to build on a construction budget of approximately $50 million. Planning and design began in 2011 and was re-visited again in 2018.

The new building replaces the existing DMV office, at 305 Galletti Way, which will be closed permanently as of October 24.

During the office move, there will be no general DMV services available in Reno from October 26-30.

The Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and Motor Carrier offices at 810 Greg St. in Sparks will close permanently on October 16. CDL, Motor Carrier and the Emissions Lab will open at the new location on October 19. These services are housed in a separate building on the property with an address of 890 Trademark Dr. The DMV is asking all customers to complete their transactions online at dmvnv.com if possible, as appointments will continue to be required for in-person visit.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.