Mountain West decides to play football this year

By Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:49 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Mountain West Football Conference said it will play an eight-game fall season this year starting Oct. 24, the league decided on Thursday. The announcement came via email.

It wasn’t clear what the Wolf Pack’s schedule will be.

The league championship is scheduled for Dec. 19 between the winners of the Mountain and West divisions.

The Thursday announcement said the plan is subject to the approval of state and local officials.

More details are scheduled to be released on Friday.

Due to concerns from COVID-19, the league voted in August to postpone the season.

But other leagues in the past week announced plans to play again. The PAC-10 joined the group on Thursday.

