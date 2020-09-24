Advertisement

Washoe County announces plans to remove barriers at Swan Lake

A section of Lemmon Drive will be closed September 29th and 30th
File Photo: Swan Lake flooding.
File Photo: Swan Lake flooding.(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County will be removing some of the “K-Rail” concrete barriers that have helped to hold back flood waters from Swan Lake.

Starting at 6 A.M. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, work crews will remove the barriers between Deodar Way and Nectar Street.

Lemmon Drive will be closed during the work and traffic rerouted on Military Drive. The project is expected to take two days.

Washoe County says, given the progress of its flood control efforts, the concrete barriers can now be removed.

Lemmon Drive Road Closure
Lemmon Drive Road Closure(Washoe County)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

