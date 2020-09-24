Washoe County announces plans to remove barriers at Swan Lake

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County will be removing some of the “K-Rail” concrete barriers that have helped to hold back flood waters from Swan Lake.

Starting at 6 A.M. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, work crews will remove the barriers between Deodar Way and Nectar Street.

Lemmon Drive will be closed during the work and traffic rerouted on Military Drive. The project is expected to take two days.

Washoe County says, given the progress of its flood control efforts, the concrete barriers can now be removed.

Lemmon Drive Road Closure (Washoe County)

