Advertisement

V&T Railway to host new Santa’s Drive-Thru event

Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -

Press release courtesy of Molly Ellery with Argentum Partners:

As a result of COVID-19, V&T Railway Commission (V&T Railway) has announced that fan favorite, Polar Express, has been cancelled for the 2020 season. In its place, V&T Railway will host Santa’s Drive-Thru Village, a socially distanced holiday event, December 11 through 13 and December 18 through 24. The event, which is $20 per vehicle, will begin at 6 p.m. each day with the final vehicles taken at 9 p.m. at the Eastgate Depot in Carson City. Fans of Polar Express rides will still be able to enjoy the magic from the comfort of their home by purchasing virtual Polar Express VIP packages or can secure tickets for the 2021 season. To reserve vouchers or for more information, call 877-724-5007 or visit www.vtrailway.com.

“While we are saddened to cancel Polar Express this year, we are excited to introduce Santa’s Drive-Thru Village and a virtual Polar Express VIP package, two events that will keep the holiday magic alive,” said Elaine Barkdull-Spencer, general manager for V&T Railway. “Santa’s Drive-Thru Village will be a socially-distanced event where guests can visit Santa’s North Pole home from the safety of their car.”

The drive-thru event, which will take place at the Eastgate Depot, will include a brilliant light show and feature Santa, Mrs. Claus, and dozens of elves busy at work as they prepare for Christmas. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite holiday pajamas and bring hot chocolate as they travel through the North Pole experience. The event will run from Friday, Dec. 11 thru Sunday, Dec. 13 and Friday, Dec. 18 thru Thursday, Dec. 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will be $20 per car. Guests can reserve vouchers by calling 877-724-5007 or visiting www.vtrailway.com

“This year, we’re also introducing a virtual Polar Express package which will allow guests to experience the magic of the train from the comfort of their home,” continued Barkdull-Spencer. “Our drive-thru vouchers and Polar Express packages will make wonderful gifts for the holidays and will include all the keepsakes received on the actual train ride. They’ll also be available for pickup or delivery beginning November 15.”

The virtual Polar Express VIP Packages include four ceramic 2020 souvenir mugs with hot chocolate mix, four large Polar Express cookies, four silver bells, four golden tickets, a copy of the Polar Express movie and a letter from Santa. Packages can be purchased through www.vtrailway.com for $75, plus shipping or can be picked up in person at the Eastgate Depot beginning Sunday, Nov. 15. Additional sets, which include a mug, cookie, bell, and ticket, are available for $20 apiece.

For more information on the upcoming events, visit www.vtrailway.com.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

V&T Railway to hold new event this holiday season

Updated: 27 minutes ago
V&T Railway to hold new event this holiday season

Safety

Eastbound Mill St back open after motorcycle-vehicle accident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
One person was taken to the hospital.

News

Local Reaction To Breonna Taylor Case

Updated: 1 hour ago
The female President of the Northern Nevada Black Culture Awareness Society says the one indictment made by the grand jury is not enough justice for Taylor's death at the hands of police.

News

Black leader of local nonprofit reacts to Breonna Taylor case decision

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
The female President of the Northern Nevada Black Culture Awareness Society says the one indictment made by the grand jury is not enough justice for Taylor's death at the hands of police.

Latest News

Crime

California murder suspect arrested in northeast Reno identified

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The driver fled Reno police but his vehicle was disabled a short time later.

Crime

Up to 20 years in prison for DUI meth fatal at Lake Tahoe

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
He apologized to the victim's widow during sentencing on Tuesday.

State

Mining county asks lawmakers for open meetings law exemption

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sam Metz
Members of the Legislature’s Public Lands Committee voted 7-1 on Tuesday to draft a bill that would provide the exemption that could affect massive mining projects under review.

News

Nevada Premier Valet adapts, adding detailing services during Coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
The locally-owned and grown company had to change its operations to maintain in 2020.

News

IRS Trying To Find Those Who Didn't Get Stimulus Check

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Did you receive a stimulus payment? If not, the IRS is looking for you.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
The IRS is sending special mailings to nine million Americans--including 94,000 Nevadans--looking for those eligible for stimulus checks, but haven't received them.